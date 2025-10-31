Jail for mugger who attacked woman in late night street attack in Fife town

A mugger who carried out on a late-night street attack on a woman in Methil, robbing her of her handbag, has been jailed.

A sheriff said the woman, who was walking alone when grabbed from back, must have been “absolutely terrified”.

She was pulled to the ground by a drug addict who repeatedly stood on her hand as she clung on to her bag. The attacker was 28-year-old Keiran MccIntosh, currently a prisoner, who has appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. He admitted that on March 18 at Kirkland Drive, Methil, he assaulted a woman by following her, seizing her handbag from behind and engaged in a struggle with her. He attempted to remove her handbag from her grasp, pulled her to the ground, repeatedly stood on her hand, continued to pull causing the strap to break and robbed her of her bag and contents.

The same day at Fortune Garden Chinese, he presented an item at a male, gesturing at him while shouting, swearing and committing a breach of the peace.

Keiran McIntosh was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said of the social work report, “I’m aware that the court will find some aspects disturbing. He tells me he had significant problem with cocaine use for a year.”

Sheriff Susan Duff told MccIntosh, “You committed a street attack on a 43-year-old lone female from behind. She must have been absolutely terrified and is no doubt still living with the impact.”

She jailed McIntosh for 28 months backdated to 31st March when he was remanded in custody.