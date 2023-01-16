Jail for teenage rapist who attacked women in Fife and showed no remorse

Brandon MacLean subjected two women to rape ordeals and attacked one twice within three days.

MacLean, now aged 20, was aged just 17 when he carried out his first offence against a third woman who was subjected to threatening or abusive behaviour when he went to a house in Ballingry in November 2019 and refused to leave and brandished a knife at the victim.

He struck again the following year when he attacked and raped a second woman at a house in Glenrothes.

High Court, Edinburgh

MacLean also attacked and raped the woman a second time at a house in Kirkcaldy in early 2021. During the rape he pushed her face into a bed cover and the side of the bed restricting her breathing.

The woman was also subjected to a course of abusive behaviour at locations in Fife in 2020 and 2021 during which he punched, kicked and shook her and threatened her.

His final victim was raped by MacLean at a house in Kirkcaldy on March 7 in 2021 when she was asleep and intoxicated and incapable of giving consent. vHe then attacked and raped her again three days later.

MacLean had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was convicted of six offences, including four of rape.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: "Given the gravity of the crimes of which you were convicted there is no suitable alternative to a sentence of detention."

Lord Beckett said MacLean had shown no remorse and he was concerned how best to protect the public in his case.

The judge ordered that for a further five and a half year period MacLean should be under supervision.

He told MacLean that during that extension period he would be under licence and if he failed to comply with conditions it could be revoked and he may be returned to custody.

Defence counsel Herbert Kerrigan KC said: "He is young. He has clearly had a disturbed childhood."