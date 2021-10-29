Jail term for Kirkcaldy man who stole fragrances, alcohol and foodstuffs from stores
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted shoplifting from town stores has been sentenced to two months in prison.
Arran Farr, of Forth View, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Farr, 47, admitted on September 19, 2021 at Boots in Kirkcaldy High Street, he stole fragrances while on bail.
He further admitted on September 20, 2021 at Asda in Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy he stole alcohol while on bail.
On the same date at Sainsbury’s in Kirkcaldy he admitted stealing alcohol and on October 24, 2021 at Asda in Kirkcaldy he admitted stealing foodstuffs and alcohol.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the fragrances were valued at £410, the alcohol at £104 and £122 and that the remaining items stolen were valued at around £100 – none of the products were recovered.
Farr’s defence lawyer said said his client has a drug addiction and that the offences were committed to fund his drug misuse.
Sheriff Labaki sentenced him to two months in prison.