Jailed Fife ex-DJ ‘s ‘utter disregard’ for victims of his indecent conduct

David Moran, from Glenrothes, was jailed for six years after being convicted of indecent conduct towards three boys between 1988 and 1991. The offences happened when he was living in Dysart in Kirkcaldy.

A judge told the 51 year old - who had denied the charges - that he clearly groomed victims as an older male who had money, a car and what seemed "a glamorous lifestyle" as a DJ at functions and hospital radio.

Jailing him, he said: "Clearly your behaviour has had a significant impact on them through into their adult lives. I am satisfied no sentence other than imprisonment is appropriate."

David Moran was sentenced at the High Court (Pic: Police Scotland)

Officers from Fife Division’s Public Protection Unit carried out an investigation into the crimes reported to them which led to Moran being arrested and charged in November 2020.

Detective Constable Kenneth Watt said “Moran showed utter disregard for the impact his crimes would have on his victims. I want to commend them for reporting these offences to us and for having the strength to stand up in court.

."Nothing can change the past but I hope that Moran being behind bars will offer the victims some comfort as they continue to move forward with their lives.

"We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crime and protecting children from harm and abuse. We will use all available resources to find and arrest the abusers, no matter how much time has passed. I would urge anyone who is the victim of abuse to speak to police in the knowledge they will be fully supported by our officers and partner agencies."

The judge also imposed non-harassment orders banning Moran from contacting victims for eight years and warned that if he breached them he would be committing "a significant offence".