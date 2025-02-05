A Kirkcaldy man has been jailed for drug-dealing after a £171,000 stash of cannabis was found in a van.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Farrell had been seen by police putting a large bag in the van which was parked near his home. When police searched it, as well as the significant amount of cannabis, there was also over £36,000 in cash.

Farrell, 34, of Cairnwell Place, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday. The dad-of-three previously admitted that on July 29, 2022 at Cairnwell Place he was concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told police officers saw Farrell go to a Vauxhall Vivaro in a public parking area and place a laundry type bag inside the vehicle. He then entered his home and checks showed the van was registered and insured by another person. A search warrant was obtained and the van was searched.

Kevin Farrell appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

In it, there was £34,430 in an Asda carrier bag and another bag containing £2422. The value of the cannabis was estimated at between £67,500 and £171,428 depending on how it was sold.

Defence solicitor Calum Harris said his client had ended up in significant debt because of a drug problem and became involved in the crime in an attempt to clear it. He went on, “It was a sophisticated operation but he wasn’t at the high end of it.”

He said his client had been acting “under a significant degree of pressure and it’s not something he’s usually involved in.”

Sheriff James Williamson jailed Farrell for 28 months.