Jailed: Kirkcaldy man had cannabis haul worth up to £170,000 and £36,000 in cash
Kevin Farrell had been seen by police putting a large bag in the van which was parked near his home. When police searched it, as well as the significant amount of cannabis, there was also over £36,000 in cash.
Farrell, 34, of Cairnwell Place, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday. The dad-of-three previously admitted that on July 29, 2022 at Cairnwell Place he was concerned in the supply of cannabis.
The court was told police officers saw Farrell go to a Vauxhall Vivaro in a public parking area and place a laundry type bag inside the vehicle. He then entered his home and checks showed the van was registered and insured by another person. A search warrant was obtained and the van was searched.
In it, there was £34,430 in an Asda carrier bag and another bag containing £2422. The value of the cannabis was estimated at between £67,500 and £171,428 depending on how it was sold.
Defence solicitor Calum Harris said his client had ended up in significant debt because of a drug problem and became involved in the crime in an attempt to clear it. He went on, “It was a sophisticated operation but he wasn’t at the high end of it.”
He said his client had been acting “under a significant degree of pressure and it’s not something he’s usually involved in.”
Sheriff James Williamson jailed Farrell for 28 months.