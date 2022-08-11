Joseph Lowther: Fife rapist committed sex attacks on women and girls over course of 20 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Lowther was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Officers from the Glenrothes Public Protection Unit launched an investigation after a number of survivors came forward to report the abuse committed by Lowther.

Police say that two of the incidents involved young girls who he continued to abuse over a number of years from the ages of 9 and 12 years respectively.

However, Lowther was arrested and charged in January 2021 before he was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh yesterday.

Police have assured victims of sexual assault that all claims will be thoroughly investigated no matter how long ago they happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DC Kelly Clements of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, Police Scotland, paid tribute to the courage of the victims who came forward to talk to police.

DC Kelly said: “The survivors of Lowther’s horrific sexual abuse showed great courage in coming forward to police.

"Ultimately, it was their vital information that has led to his conviction. He will now face justice for the offences he has committed.

“All reports of sexual assault, regardless of the passage of time, will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland and victims will be supported throughout.

"Should you wish to report a sexual crime to Police Scotland, then please do so via 101, or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”