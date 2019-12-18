Killer jailed for Kirkcaldy man’s murder

Police have hailed the conviction of a man who murdered a Kirkcaldy father earlier this year.

Leslie Fraser was found guilty of killing Kevin Byrne, also known as Kevin Forrester, and has been jailed.

Kevin was killed at his home in Alison Street, on Tuesday 5 February 2019.

The 45-year-old’s home was the subject of an extensive police investigation after his body was discovered.

Leslie Fraser (31) has now been found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh and wassentenced to life imprisonment.

Police Scotland thanked Kevin’s family and the wider community for their support in securing Fraser’s prosecution.

Detective Inspector John Easton said: “Leslie Fraser took the life of a loving son, father and brother, and is now having to deal with the consequences of his heinous act.

“I would like to commend Kevin’s family for their strength and dignity throughout this ordeal, as well as thanking the wider community for their ongoing support, which led to this arrest and prosecution.”