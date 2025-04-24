Kinghorn attack: more arrests as police step up investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a serious assault on four young people in Kinghorn have made more arrests.

Two 14-year-old youths have been arrested and charged in connection with an incident which saw the quartet seriously assaulted by a large group, many of them wearing masks, in Kinghorn.

The teenage boy is the third person to be arrested following the attack on Thursday April 10 - last week a 16-year old was arrested and charged, and released on undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police enquiries are still on going, and extra patrols have been deployed in the area.

The attack happened in the Pettycur Road area of Kinghorn (Pic: Google Maps)

The two 14-year-olds will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date

Chief Inspector Scott Davidson said: "We are committed to making sure those responsible for this serious incident are identified and we are following further positive lines of enquiry. I would like to reassure the public that all of those involved will be identified and shall be contacted by the enquiry team soon.

"I urge anyone who has not already spoken to police, and may have information which could assist our investigation, to get in touch.

"There will remain increased patrols in the surrounding areas and anyone with concerns should speak with officers.

"While the vast majority of young people that come to enjoy the coastal areas in Fife, do so respectfully, there are some that come to cause disruption.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to remind young people that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will use the full extent of the powers available."