Kinghorn attack: police make arrest and continue with increased patrols

Police investigating a serious assault on four young people in Kinghorn have made an arrest.

It comes as they continue with increased patrols in the area following the shocking attack by a large group of youths, many of them wearing masks.

The incident happened ​around 8.20pm on Thursday April 10, in the area of Pettycur Road of the town.

Four young males were walking in the area when they were approached and attacked by a large group of youths. The victims were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment after sustaining serious injuries. They have since been released, but will require follow up medical treatment.

The attack happened in the Pettycur Road area of Kinghorn (Pic: Google Maps)

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and released on undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

Chief Inspector Scott Davidson said: "Officers are continuing to carrying out extensive enquiries into this serious incident. We are following further positive lines of enquiry and those responsible will be identified.

"I urge anyone who has not already spoken to police, and may have information which could assist our investigation, to get in touch. There will remain increased patrols in the surrounding areas and anyone with concerns should speak with officers."

Contact 101 quoting incident number 2956 of 11 April, 2025 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.