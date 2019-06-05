Kirk Inn: police back at controversial pub after break-in

Police have been investigating after a break-in at a controversial pub in Kirkcaldy.

The troubled Kirk Inn, on Milton Road, had a number of items stolen from within the hotel, which has been closed for a number of months.

The latest incident happened some time between Thursday, May 23, and Sunday 26, but police have visited the hotel on a number of occasions in the days since.

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence on the morning of Friday, May 31, and again on the afternoon of Saturday June 1.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating following a break-in and theft from a premises on Milton Road, Kirkcaldy, which took place between Thursday May 23 and Sunday May 26.

“A number of electrical and household items were reported to have been stolen from within the building.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1759 of 26 May, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

It comes after Fife Licensing Board removed the licence held by Andrew Holder for the pub. Police said at the planning meeting that the bar had been used to store and supply controlled drugs.

There were a number of complaints including underage drinking, the use and sale of drugs and mass public brawls inside and outside the bar, as well as noise and hygiene complaints.

The bar was raided by officers from the Officers from the organised crime unit in September 2018.