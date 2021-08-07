Kirkcaldy assault: Police launch appeal after 45-year-old man seriously injured and taken to hospital following Fife disturbance
Police have launched an appeal after a 45-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital following an assault in Kirkcaldy in the early hours of Saturday.
Officers in Fife were called to a disturbance at a car park between Shetland Place and Orkney Place in Kirkcaldy shortly after 3am on Saturday, August 7.
A 45-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment following the incident.
Police have said his injuries are serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead said: “Our enquiries into the is incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.
“We know a number of people were gathered in the area at the time so anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to get in touch.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0572 of 7 August, or call Crimestoppers on anonymously on 0800 555 111.”