Kirkcaldy assault: Two women and man arrested following alleged assault in Fife car park which left 45-year-old in hospital

Police have confirmed two women and a man have been arrested and charged following in connection with an alleged assault in a Fife car park over the weekend.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:53 am
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 3:07 pm

Two women, aged 38 and 60, and a man, aged 57, have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault at a Kirkcaldy car park which hospitalised a man, 45.

Officers were called to a disturbance in a car park between Shetland Place and Orkney Place shortly after 3am on Saturday, August 7.

A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident.

The assault happened at a car park between Shetland Place and Orkney Place in Kirkcaldy shortly after 3am on Saturday, August 7 (Photo: Google Maps).

Police said his injuries were serious but are not believed to be life-threatening when they launched an appeal on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, two women, aged 38 and 60 and a man, aged 57 have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 9 August, 2021.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

