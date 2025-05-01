Kirkcaldy attempted murder: teen in connection with Ravenscraig Park incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has appeared in court harged with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old youth in a park in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services took the 16-year-old to Victoria Hospital for treatment following an incident in Ravenscraig Park last Friday.

An 18-year-old man was arrested by police and appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday afternoon.

Mason Wallace, from Kirkcaldy, is charged with assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder. He made no plea during his appearance and was committed for further examination.

Wallace has been released on bail and his next appearance has not yet been confirmed.

A 14-year-old boy has also been charged with assault in connection with the incident.