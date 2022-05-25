Beveridge Park Bowling Club has been targeted two weeks in a row by, leaving members with a unsightly mess and expensive repair costs.

The club has now had to board the remaining windows up in a effort to foil the vandals until metal grills can be purchased to protect the glass from further attacks.

Club treasurer, Edith Psyl, with club president, Andy Mathieson.

Edith Psyl, treasurer, said: “One of our windows was smashed two weeks ago and whilst out walking last Sunday one of our members noticed that another had been broken.

"This is very disappointing as we’ve just underwent a £100,000 refurbishment to enable the club to do more for the community and this happens.

"It’s obviously the work of thoughtless vandals as we’ve heard that there is a problem with vandalism in the park itself.”

One of the smashed windows at the club.

After reviewing the club’s insurance Edith said that to pay the excess costs more than replacing the windows out of the club’s own pocket.

"We are sickened by this mindless act, and we have had to pay for the windows out of the club’s own funds as the insurance excess is quite high,” she said.

"As a temporary solution we have boarded up all of the windows until we can source some protective metal grills to shield the windows from further vandalism.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries into vandalism to windows which happened on May 15 and 22, 2022 at Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy. Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101."