A 14-year-old Kirkcaldy boy has appeared in court accused of starting the fire which devastated Woodmill High School in Dunfermline.

The boy cannot be named for legal reasons. He appeared at private hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court accused of wilful fire-raising to the danger of life.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination. Bail was granted.

The alarm was raised at just after 5pm on Sunday and more than 80 firefighters fought through the night to tackle the blaze.