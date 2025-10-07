Kirkcaldy break-ins: police arrests after probe into incidents across town centre

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 7th Oct 2025, 14:52 BST
Police have charged two men after an investigation into a series of break-ins at shops and commercial premises in Kirkcaldy town centre.

The incidents took place between July and October, and involved a total of five break-ins. Officers are following further positive lines of enquiry into a number of other similar break-ins in the Lang Toun.

A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with five offences, whilst a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with one offence. Both were expected to appear at court on Tuesday (October 7).

Detective Constable Stephen Mackenzie said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries into this spate of incidents, which has naturally been distressing to business owners.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns about security or suspicious activity in their community to report this to police on 101.

