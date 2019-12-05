Kirkcaldy brothel madam refuses deal over seizure of £250,000

A SO-called “Brucie Bonus” brothel madam has refused to cut a deal that could have reduced a huge bill she is facing over her illegal profits, a court was told.

Chin Chih Chang is facing court action as Scottish prosecutors move to use the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize £250,000 of allegedly dirty money from her.

Chang (54) was convicted last year of running a vice den in a luxury waterfront apartment block in Kirkcaldy.

A proof hearing over her ill-gotten gains scheduled to start at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was unable to go ahead because the Crown prosecutor who had prepared to conduct it was taken ill.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch was told that there was no-one else “with sufficient knowledge” at the Crown Office’s Proceeds of Crime Unit to be able to conduct the detailed case this week.

The court heard there had been “discussions” between between the prosecution and defence “in relation to the potential for settlement being reached”.

A stand-in prosecutor said: “That was the reason for some delay this morning but it appears that full instructions having been taken, this matter will not settle and will require to go to proof.”

Sheriff McCulloch said it was “unfortunate” that the proof hearing had not been able to start.

He added: “It’s also unfortunate that discussions have not led to a resolution of the issue, standing the clear convictions and the various assumptions that the court is required to take in terms of the legislation regarding funds in the accused’s possession.

“Be that as it may, new dates have been identified and it’s appropriate this matter be adjourned till then.”

He ordered Chang, now of Hove, Sussex, to return to court on March 25 and 27 next year.

Defence advocate Mark Moir did not oppose the Crown’s motion to adjourn.

During her trial last year, Chang insisted she was a professional masseuse and had “no idea” that the scantily-clad young Asian women she employed were selling sex to her clients.

But in reality Chang was selling sex through ads on Gumtree to men who paid between £80 and £110 a time for sessions at their home or in the flat in Kirkcaldy’s harbour district.

Her trial last year saw jurors and lawyers frequently descend into laughter as a series of punters gave evidence about their time at her brothel.

One man told how he’d received a “Brucie Bonus” when a scantily clad woman gave him an “unexpected happy ending” to his back rub.

A police officer told how he found a customer engaging in sex acts with a woman during a raid on the property – describing him as “cocky”.

But Chang insisted she was running a legitimate business.

Asked if she knew why the male clients would ask if other women were available when they turned up she said: “Some people want noodles today and rice tomorrow.”

Chang had denied charges of keeping or managing a brothel at the flat in Lord Gambier Wharf, Kirkcaldy, between April 18, 2016 and May 31, 2017.

But she was convicted following a five-day trial and sentenced to a community payback order with 300 hours unpaid work and a year-long 8pm to 6am tag-monitored curfew.

