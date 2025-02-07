Kirkcaldy court fire: man charged, court building remains closed after blaze

By Allan Crow

Published 7th Feb 2025, 08:37 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 09:53 BST
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court will remain closed until next week as a man accused of starting a fire at the entrance is set to appear in court.

The building on Whytescauseway was the scene of the blaze which saw a height appliance dispatched from Dunfermline’s fire station, along with crews from Kirkcaldy. It happened early on Thursday morning, resulting in charring and smoke damage to the main entrance to the court.

Police confirmed a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.,

A spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident of wilful fireraising at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, which happened at around 4.50am. They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.”

Fire damage to the main door at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court (Pic: Fife Free Press)
All criminal cases have been moved from the court to its annexe at the police station at the nearby St Brycedale Road.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed the court will remain closed today. and will not re-open until Monday.

“The main building in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court is closed today,” it said. “All criminal business will call at Kirkcaldy Annexe. Anyone coming to court today should attend there. Civil business will be dealt with remotely and, if not possible, will be allocated a new hearing date.”

