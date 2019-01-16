Kirkcaldy death - police confirm items found posed no risk to public

Police investigating after the discovery of a body and suspicious items were found at a property in Kirkcaldy last night, have now confirmed the items posed no threat to the public.

Bomb disposal experts from Police Scotland were called to the scene at Balfour Street in the town at 6.05pm yesterday evening after the discovery of the body of a 37-year-old male and what police described as potentially volatile and flammable items”.

A body of a 37-year-old male was found at the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland has this morning confirmed that the death is being treated as unexplained but also now confirmed that the suspicious items found at the scene posed no threat to residents living close to the scene.

You might also be interested in:

Residents evacuated from Kirkcaldy street after body found

Kirkcaldy unveils event to honour Jocky Wilson

Fife man caught with 1.2million cigarettes

The spokesman added: “Police in Fife attended at an address is Balfour Street, Kirkcaldy at around 6.05pm on Tuesday 15th January following a report of concern for a person.

“A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated while the items were assessed and residents were subsequently allowed to return to their homes after it was confirmed there was no risk to the public.”

One Balfour Street resident living just a few metres from the property, who asked not to be identified, said they had returned home from the shops to find “a mass of police and emergency vehicles blocking the street..”

They added: “We couldn’t quite believe it, with the number of police and police vehicles blocking the road it was clear they were taking the incident very seriously,

“You’ve got to be worried when you see the bomb disposal van turn up.

The street was taped off by police all evening, it’s something you don’t expect to see in a street like this.”

Police officers remain stationed outside the property this morning as officers continue to investigate the man’s death.