Heather Munro, of Grieve Street, appeared before Sheriff Alistair Thornton at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Munro, 52, admitted on April 30, 2021 on the A92 between Freuchie and Bankhead Roundabout, Glenrothes she drove a car after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath was 60 microgrammes. The legal limit is 22.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At 9.30pm on the day of the offence the accused’s vehicle was observed weaving between the lanes, and slowing down and police were concerned for the safety of the driver and the other road users.

Munro admitted drink driving and was fined £400 and disqualified for 12 months. Pic: Cate Gillon

"The police followed the car and putting on blue lights, signalled the vehicle to stop. The officers went to speak to the driver and there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The accused was asked to get out of the car and to sit in the back of the police vehicle. When the accused got out to walk, she was unsteady on her feet. She provided a sample of breath which tested positive. She was then conveyed to Kirkcaldy Police Station where she was cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

Munro’s defence lawyer said that Covid had a part to play in what had happened and that his client had been adversely affected by restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic.

He said: “She works as a lecturer and her stress levels have been significantly raised due to the restrictions that Covid brought. She had had an argument with her father and had decided stupidly to drive. My client has never come to the attention of the police before. She is in a position to pay a fine.”

Sheriff Thornton said: “In all the circumstances, bearing in mind what I have heard in the submissions made by your lawyer on your behalf, I am going to deal with this by way of a financial penalty and a period of disqualification.”

He imposed a fine of £400, taking into account of Munro’s early guilty plea, and he disqualified her from driving for a period of 12 months. Munro was given 28 days to pay the fine.

