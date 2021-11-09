Kirkcaldy drug driver admitted driving dangerously and deliberately colliding with another car

Paul Anderson, of Veronica Crescent, Kirkcaldy appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Anderson, 26, admitted on October 22, 2020 at Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy he drove a car when the proportion of cocaine in his blood was 109 microgrammes of cocaine exceeding the legal limit of 10 microgrammes.

He further admitted on December 28, 2020 at Caithness Place, Kirkcaldy he had with him an offensive weapon, namely a wooden pole.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He also admitted on the same date, in the same place, he drove a car dangerously, deliberately collided with another car and caused damage to both vehicles.

On the first charge Sheriff McFarlane disqualified Anderson from driving for a year and placed him under supervision for six months.

On the other two charges, she fined him £420 and disqualified him from driving for a year.

