Kirkcaldy drug driver admitted driving dangerously and deliberately colliding with another car

A Kirkcaldy drug driver who admitted driving dangerously, deliberately colliding with another car and having an offensive weapon has been issued with a driving ban and fined £420.

By A Court Reporter
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:48 am

Paul Anderson, of Veronica Crescent, Kirkcaldy appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Anderson, 26, admitted on October 22, 2020 at Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy he drove a car when the proportion of cocaine in his blood was 109 microgrammes of cocaine exceeding the legal limit of 10 microgrammes.

He further admitted on December 28, 2020 at Caithness Place, Kirkcaldy he had with him an offensive weapon, namely a wooden pole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He also admitted on the same date, in the same place, he drove a car dangerously, deliberately collided with another car and caused damage to both vehicles.

On the first charge Sheriff McFarlane disqualified Anderson from driving for a year and placed him under supervision for six months.

On the other two charges, she fined him £420 and disqualified him from driving for a year.

Read More

Read More
Three Fife schools to trial temporary traffic bans on surrounding roads

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V