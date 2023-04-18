Kirkcaldy drugs raid: six charged after early morning police action
Six men have been arrested after a drugs raid in Kirkcaldy.
It happened on Monday at premises in Hayfield Place.
Police were at the scene around 9:00am.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Officers executed a drugs warrant at premises in the Hayfield Place area of Kirkcaldy around 9am on Monday, April 17.
“Six men, aged 20, 22, 23, 35, 48 and 51 have been arrested and charged in connection. They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”
The spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing.”