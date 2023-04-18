It happened on Monday at premises in Hayfield Place.

Police were at the scene around 9:00am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Officers executed a drugs warrant at premises in the Hayfield Place area of Kirkcaldy around 9am on Monday, April 17.

Police at the scene (Pic: https://www.facebook.com/FifeJL)

“Six men, aged 20, 22, 23, 35, 48 and 51 have been arrested and charged in connection. They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”