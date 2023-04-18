News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy drugs raid: six charged after early morning police action

Six men have been arrested after a drugs raid in Kirkcaldy.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST

It happened on Monday at premises in Hayfield Place.

Police were at the scene around 9:00am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Officers executed a drugs warrant at premises in the Hayfield Place area of Kirkcaldy around 9am on Monday, April 17.

Police at the scene (Pic: https://www.facebook.com/FifeJL)Police at the scene (Pic: https://www.facebook.com/FifeJL)
“Six men, aged 20, 22, 23, 35, 48 and 51 have been arrested and charged in connection. They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”

The spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing.”