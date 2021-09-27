Kirkcaldy fined £160 for smashing a window in town
A Kirkcaldy man has been fined £160 for smashing a window at an address in the town.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:20 pm
Darren Birrell, of Dunsire Street, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Eric Brown.
Birrell, 20, admitted that on July 19, 2020 at an address in Overton Mains he wilfully or recklessly destroyed property belonging to another by smashing a window.
After considering the circumstances of the case, Sheriff Brown decided to impose a financial penalty and fined Birrell £160.