Kirkcaldy ‘firearm’ incident: Three arrested

Three people have been arrested after an incident which is reported to involve a firearm.

A woman was taken to Victoria Hospital after the incident, which happened at around this afternoon on Nicol Street.

It is understood to have happened across from the Novar Bar.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a disturbance on Nicol Street around 2pm on Sunday 4 August.

“A 47-year-old woman has been taken to the Victoria Hospital with a serious injury and is in a stable condition.

“We are aware of reports a firearm was involved and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We would like to reassure the public this is an isolated incident. Three people have been arrested and our inquiries continue.”

The Novar Bar said on social media: “Unfortunately the police have asked us to close the bar due to a police incident across the road from the Novar Bar. We apologise for the short notice.”

