Kirkcaldy fraud: Bogus workman cons elderly women out of cash
A bogus workman conned two elderly women in Kirkcaldy, prompting a police alert for residents to be on their guard.
The incident happened between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Friday, when a man claimed to have carried out repair work on rowings and guttering at two properties in Maree Place.
The suspect is white, in his 30s, 5ft 7-5ft 8, of stocky build with short dark hair. He had a local accent and was wearing a baseball cap and casual jogging style trousers and top.
Inspector Gordon Anderson said: “This is an appalling crime targeting the some of the most vulnerable in our society.
“It is vital we find out who is responsible for this and therefore I am appealing to the public and local residents of Kirkcaldy to get in touch if they can assist.
“We are carrying out extra patrols and speaking to those in the area, however I would also encourage residents to check CCTV or dash-cam footage as it may assist us.”