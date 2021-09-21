Kirkcaldy fraud: Bogus workman cons elderly women out of cash

Police are warning the public to be on their guard against fraudsters.

The incident happened between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Friday, when a man claimed to have carried out repair work on rowings and guttering at two properties in Maree Place.

The suspect is white, in his 30s, 5ft 7-5ft 8, of stocky build with short dark hair. He had a local accent and was wearing a baseball cap and casual jogging style trousers and top.

Inspector Gordon Anderson said: “This is an appalling crime targeting the some of the most vulnerable in our society.

“It is vital we find out who is responsible for this and therefore I am appealing to the public and local residents of Kirkcaldy to get in touch if they can assist.