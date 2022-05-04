A number of cars and officers were spotted in Hill Street at the back door to one of the empty buildings which face on to the pedestrianised zone.

They were also on the adjacent High Street.

A police helicopter also hovered across the centre of Kirkcaldy for some time this morning.

Pic: TSPL

A police spokesman confirmed officers had executed a drugs search warrant “at an address in High Street, Kirkcaldy”

They were present around 9:00am, and remain on the scene until late this morning.

This afternoon the force gave an update in the investigation.

The building at the centre of the drugs raid