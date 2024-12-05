Kirkcaldy hit and run: police update after man left seriously injured

By Fiona Dobie
Published 5th Dec 2024, 08:26 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 15:07 BST
A driver has been reported in a police a hit and run in Kirkcaldy

The incident happened on Winifred Street at its junction with Hendry Road at around 5.50pm on Wednesday when a small red car struck a pedestrian.

A 54-year-old man was taken to the town’s Victoria Hospital following the incident, where medical staff describe his injuries as “serious”.

Officers say the red car fled the scene continuing on Winifred Street. Sergeant Tom Aitken said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist to contact us.

Police are appealing for information following a hit and run incident in Kirkcaldy.

"I would also ask anyone who was in this area around the time and who may have dash cam footage or private CCTV that may help to get in touch.”

Police confirmed today that a 57-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator

