Kirkcaldy incident: Attempted murder – two charged

Two people have been arrested following an incident in Kirkcaldy which led to a large police presence last night.

A man and woman have been held in relation to an attempted murder.

Officers raced to the Gallatown area on Saturday evening, with eyewitnesses reporting significant activity around Cromarty Street, behind Rejects, as well as at Windmill, while Miller Street was reported to be cordoned off.

A police helicopter was also seen in the area.

The drama began around 5.40 pm as police and several ambulances were seen in the area of Cromarty Street, just off St Clair Street.

The chopper was seen over Gallatown Park,

Police Scotland confirmed this morning that two people – one male, one female – had been arrested after an attempted murder in the Gallatown area.

They said the duo, both aged 35, were held in connection with the attempted murder of a 48-year old man in the Miller Street area.

The statement said the incident happened around 4.00pm on Saturday, resulting in ‘‘a large police presence in the area.’’

A spokesman said: Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3009 of April 21 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”