Kirkcaldy incident: Youth (16) appears in court

A teenager has appeared in court after another youth was seriously injured in an incident in Kirkcaldy.

The 16-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

The accused appeared in private on petition.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

His case was continued for further examination, and he will return to court in due course.

The accused cannot be identified due to his age.

The court appearance follows an alleged incident in the Gallatown area on Friday night.

Police were called to Overton Mains where they found a 17-year old with serious injures.

He was treated at the nearby Victoria Hospital.