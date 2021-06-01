Kirkcaldy man admits damaging property and smashing mobile phone

Sean MacGregor, of Dallas Drive, had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

MacGregor, 29, admitted that on December 28, 2019 at his home address he behaved in a threatening manner and acting aggressively towards a woman, shout and swear at her, tip the bed she was sitting on causing her to fall to the ground, lash out and kick his legs and remove her phone and smash it.

He further admitted on the same date and in the same place he smashed a living room door, threw a mirror to the ground causing it to smash, smashed a light fitting and smashed a mobile phone while on bail.

He further admitted breaching bail conditions by not being in his home address when police attended.

Sentence was deferred until July 6.

