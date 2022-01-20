Mark Robb, of Alison Street, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case was called before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane.

Robb, 45, admitted that on August 20, 2021 at Dunelm Mill on the Esplanade, Kirkcaldy, he stole a quantity of bedding.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the items were valued at £90 and were not recovered.

Sentence was deferred until February 16 for reports.

