Kirkcaldy man admitted acting aggressively towards partner
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted acting aggressively towards his partner by repeatedly shouting and swearing towards her has been placed on a structured deferred sentence.
By A Court Reporter
Monday, 11th April 2022, 2:56 pm
Mark Sutherland, of Atholl Terrace, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sutherland, 32, admitted on March 16, 2022 at an address in Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy he acted in an aggressive manner towards his partner and repeatedly shouted and swore towards her.
Sheriff Williamson placed him on a structured deferred sentence for three months with a review on July 6.