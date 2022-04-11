The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mark Sutherland, of Atholl Terrace, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sutherland, 32, admitted on March 16, 2022 at an address in Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy he acted in an aggressive manner towards his partner and repeatedly shouted and swore towards her.

