Kirkcaldy man admitted being concerned in supply of cocaine
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine has had his sentence deferred until next month.
By A Court Reporter
Monday, 11th April 2022, 11:46 am
Filip Hibner, of Valley Gardens South, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Williamson.
Hibner, 25, admitted on April 24, 2021 at Kinghorn Road, Kirkcaldy he was concerned in the supply of cocaine.
The court heard there were 13 grams of the drug found, valued at over £1000.
Sheriff Williamson called for a report and deferred sentence until May 5.