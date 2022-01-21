Kirkcaldy man admitted driving away a car on Boxing Day without the owner's consent

A Kirkcaldy man who admitted driving away a car from a town street on Boxing Day without the owner’s consent has had his sentence deferred until February 16.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 21st January 2022, 11:14 am

Stefan Allan, of Dunearn Drive, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Allan, 30, admitted that on December 26, 2021 at Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy he took and drove away a car without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority.

He further admitted, on the same date, in the same place, he used a car without insurance.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

