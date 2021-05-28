Kirkcaldy man admitted making sectarian and racist remarks to hospital nurse

Steven Pitcaithly, of Caledonia Road, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called.

Pitcaithly, 57, admitted on August 19, 2020 at Accident and Emergency, Victoria Hospital, he acted in a racially aggravated manner intended to cause distress to a registered nurse in that he repeatedly shouted, swore, adopted an aggressive demeanour and uttered sectarian and racially offensive remarks towards her.

The offence took place at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

