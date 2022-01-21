Kirkcaldy man admitted shouting, making offensive remarks and acting aggressively while holding a knife

Mark Falls, of Lawson Gardens, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Falls, 30, admitted between October 9, and October 10, 2020 at his home address and another address in Lawson Gardens, Kirkcaldy he behaved in an aggressive manner, causing fear and alarm, by repeatedly shouting, swearing, making offensive and derogatory remarks, all while holding a knife.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the complainer in the case was a partner of the accused and lived in the same block of flats.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He said: “At the time of the incident they had been in a relationship for nine months and the relationship came to an end in October 2020.

"At around 1.30pm on October 9, the complainer could hear a racket coming from an upstairs flat. The complainer was concerned so she went to the accused’s flat. The accused was in a belligerent mood, acting in an aggressive manner while holding a knife in his hand and making abusive comments towards her.

"Thereafter the police were called and subsequently the accused was arrested.”

Falls’ defence lawyer said his client had had a ‘meltdown’ at the time of the incident. He said that while his client had been using his former partner’s mobile phone, text messages had come through concerning photographs she had sent to someone, which had angered his client.

He said: “His actions were out of character. This relationship was fairly toxic and he has been happier since he has been out of it. She has now moved away. There is no desire from him for them to reconcile.

"He is a first offender and he has nothing else outstanding. He accepts his behaviour was inappropriate and if he found himself in a similar situation again, he would act in a different way.”

He recognised the offence was serious due to his client being in possession of a knife, but said Falls was in a position to pay a financial penalty.

Sheriff McFarlane fined Falls £320 and placed him on a non-harassment order for a year.

