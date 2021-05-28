Kirkcaldy man admitted stealing quantity of foodstuffs from town store
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted stealing foodstuffs from a town store on two separate occasions has had his sentence deferred until next month.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 4:09 pm
Craig Laird, of Ailsa Grove, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff court when the case called before Sheriff Alistair Thornton.
Laird, 27, admitted on December 15, 2020 at The Co-operative Group in Dunearn Drive he stole a quantity of foodstuffs. He further admitted stealing foodstuffs from the same store on December 30, 2020. He committed both offences on bail.
Sheriff Thornton deferred sentence until June 15.