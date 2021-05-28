Kirkcaldy man admitted stealing quantity of foodstuffs from town store

Craig Laird, of Ailsa Grove, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff court when the case called before Sheriff Alistair Thornton.

Laird, 27, admitted on December 15, 2020 at The Co-operative Group in Dunearn Drive he stole a quantity of foodstuffs. He further admitted stealing foodstuffs from the same store on December 30, 2020. He committed both offences on bail.

Sheriff Thornton deferred sentence until June 15.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

