Kirkcaldy man admitted stealing quantity of foodstuffs from town store

A Kirkcaldy man who admitted stealing foodstuffs from a town store on two separate occasions has had his sentence deferred until next month.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 28th May 2021, 4:09 pm

Craig Laird, of Ailsa Grove, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff court when the case called before Sheriff Alistair Thornton.

Laird, 27, admitted on December 15, 2020 at The Co-operative Group in Dunearn Drive he stole a quantity of foodstuffs. He further admitted stealing foodstuffs from the same store on December 30, 2020. He committed both offences on bail.

Sheriff Thornton deferred sentence until June 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V