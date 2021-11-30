Kirkcaldy man after damaging doors at town property
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted damaging property by punching doors at an address in the town has been fined and ordered to pay compensation.
Lewis Griffiths, of Dunearn Drive, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Griffiths, 26, admitted on November 12 this year at an address in St Kilda Crescent, Kirkcaldy he damaged property belonging to another by punching a bedroom door causing damage to it, knocking the secure entry phone causing it to come off the wall and punched the front door causing a glass panel to smash.
Griffiths defence lawyer said his client fully accepts his behaviour was unacceptable and that he is in a position to pay a financial penalty.
Sheriff McFarlane ordered Griffiths to pay £200 in compensation to cover the cost of the damage and fined him £140 for the offence, taking account of the fact that he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.