Lewis Griffiths, of Dunearn Drive, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Griffiths, 26, admitted on November 12 this year at an address in St Kilda Crescent, Kirkcaldy he damaged property belonging to another by punching a bedroom door causing damage to it, knocking the secure entry phone causing it to come off the wall and punched the front door causing a glass panel to smash.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Griffiths defence lawyer said his client fully accepts his behaviour was unacceptable and that he is in a position to pay a financial penalty.

Sheriff McFarlane ordered Griffiths to pay £200 in compensation to cover the cost of the damage and fined him £140 for the offence, taking account of the fact that he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

