Kenneth Waddell, of Larach Court, Kirkcaldy appeared before Sheriff Lindsay Foulis at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Waddell, 40, admitted on March 1, 2021 at his home address and Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy he shouted, swore, acted in an abusive manner towards police officers and threatened them with violence.

He admitted on the same date at his home address he resisted arrest and struck a a police officer on the head.

He further admitted on the same date at Kirkcaldy Acute Hospital, NHS Trust, Hayfield Road, he assaulted another police constable and spat on him.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the incident happened at around 3.30pm and four police officers attended: “The accused phoned police to report a domestic incident ongoing at his home address between himself and his partner.

"Police attended and the accused was agitated and in an aggressive mood. His partner was taken into another room so they could be dealt with separately.

"He was shouting and became abusive towards officers. He was walking around with his mobile phone and saying he was on Facebook Live and videoing what was happening to his associates.”

The Depute said he repeatedly used abusive language and was making gestures to go with it. She said his behaviour began to worsen and he squared up to one of the officers with his body and arms tensed in a threatening manner.

Waddell was then cautioned and arrested for threatening and abusive behaviour, and restrained by officers.

When they tried to handcuff him, he lunged in the direction of one of the officers, striking him on the forearm.

She continued: “The accused said he could not breathe and began to jerk his body as if he was having a seizure. He was taken to the garden for fresh air but went limp and did not engage with officers.

"Police removed his handcuffs and placed him in the recovery position and paramedics were called.”

Before they arrived, he came to, started hurling abuse and made homophobic comments directed at one of the officers. The Depute said he was taken to Victoria Hospital and as he was being charged with assault, he said: “Assault, I’ll show you assault.”

Waddell then jumped from the bed towards officers and spat on one of them.

His defence lawyer said his client had collided with one of the police officers when he entered his home without knocking, which ‘set him off in a bad mood’.

He said: “When police arrived, his position is he was coming down stairs and a police officer entered uninvited, possibly anxious of the domestic nature of the call.

“They collided in the hallway and Mr Waddell accepts this set him off in a bad mood.

“There was a confrontation and he struggled with police.

“He had to be taken outside because he lost consciousness.”

He acknowledged Waddell’s comments to police were “completely unacceptable”: “He accepts his attitude was central to this episode and he unreservedly apologises for his behaviour.”