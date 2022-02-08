Kirkcaldy man attended house uninvited, acted aggressively while holding plastic broom handle

A Kirkcaldy man who attended uninvited at a town property and acted aggressively while holding a plastic broom handle has had his sentence deferred until later this year.

By A Court Reporter
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 11:16 am

John McKeown, of Falkland View, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McKeown, 46, admitted on April 16, 2020 at an address in Overton Road, Kirkcaldy he attended uninvited and acted aggressively while in possession of a plastic broom handle.

He further admitted having an offensive weapon, namely a plastic broom handle.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sentenced was deferred until August 4.

