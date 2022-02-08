John McKeown, of Falkland View, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McKeown, 46, admitted on April 16, 2020 at an address in Overton Road, Kirkcaldy he attended uninvited and acted aggressively while in possession of a plastic broom handle.

He further admitted having an offensive weapon, namely a plastic broom handle.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sentenced was deferred until August 4.

