Kirkcaldy man behaved in threatening manner at house

A Kirkcaldy man who admitted acting in an aggressive manner by shouting, swearing and repeatedly striking a door has had his sentence deferred until next month.

By A Court Reporter
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 2:29 pm

Barry McKay, of Gourlay Street, appeared before Sheriff Eric Brown at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McKay, 28, admitted on March 13, 2021 at an address in Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening manner by attending a property uninvited, repeatedly striking a door, shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence until October 15.

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

