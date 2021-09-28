Barry McKay, of Gourlay Street, appeared before Sheriff Eric Brown at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McKay, 28, admitted on March 13, 2021 at an address in Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening manner by attending a property uninvited, repeatedly striking a door, shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence until October 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.