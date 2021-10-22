Kirkcaldy man breached non-harassment order by repeatedly contacting ex-partner
A Kirkcaldy man who breached a non-harassment order by repeatedly contacting his ex-partner has had his sentence deferred.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:22 pm
Craig Lonie, of Valley Gardens, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his case called before Sheriff Maryam Labaki.
Lonie, 35, previously admitted that being subject to a non-harassment order at Dunfermline Sheriff Court which required him not to approach or contact his ex-partner, that he breached it between August 18 and 20, 2020 by repeatedly contacting her by telephone and electronic messages.
Sentence was deferred until November 16.
