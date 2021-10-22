Craig Lonie, of Valley Gardens, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his case called before Sheriff Maryam Labaki.

Lonie, 35, previously admitted that being subject to a non-harassment order at Dunfermline Sheriff Court which required him not to approach or contact his ex-partner, that he breached it between August 18 and 20, 2020 by repeatedly contacting her by telephone and electronic messages.

Sentence was deferred until November 16.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

