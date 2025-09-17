Kirkcaldy man caught with hundreds of indecent images and videos of children

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Sep 2025, 08:28 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 08:33 BST
A Kirkcaldy man was caught with hundreds of indecent images and videos of children when police raided his home.

Gregor Deas, 39, of Winifred Street, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted that between October 13 and November 7 last year at his home he downloaded indecent images of children. He also admitted that between January 5, 2018 and November 7 last year, he was in possession of extreme pornography, namely images depicting sexual activity between adults and animals.

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said police had acting on intelligence were granted a warrant and executed it at 7.50am, seizing two computer towers. It was found that they had the following material: category A, images 77, videos 29; category B, images 81, videos 34; category C, images 165, videos 48; category D, images 309, videos 111.

Gregor Deas, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court (Pic: Scott Louden)
Gregor Deas, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court (Pic: Scott Louden)

The illegal content involved children aged 4-15 years, as well as sexual activity between humans, dogs and a horse.

Sheriff Robert More imposed a community payback order with 150 hours of unpaid work, two years of supervision and put him on the sex offenders register for two years.

