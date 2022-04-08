Kirkcaldy man caused ex-partner fear and alarm by repeatedly attending at her address
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted alarming his ex-partner by repeatedly attending at her address and demanding entry has been placed on a 12-month community payback order with supervision and a 12-month non-harassment order.
By A Court Reporter
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:46 am
Andrew Walton, of Larach Court, had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Walton, 28, admitted on several occasions between January 20 and March 2, 2020 at an address in Dollar Crescent, Kirkcaldy he caused his former partner fear and alarm by repeatedly attending at her address, demanding entry, striking doors and making violent threats.