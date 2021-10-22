Daniel Morrison, of Winifred Crescent, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Morrison, 22, admitted that on January 19, 2021 on The Esplanade, Kirkcaldy and elsewhere he drove a car while disqualified.

He further admitted that on the same date and in the same place, he drove a car without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other people using the road and failed to keep his vehicle under proper control, causing it to wheel spin abruptly and failed to comply with a red traffic signal.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “It occurred at 2.00am when two police officers were travelling and they observed a male driver. The accused passed the police officers and the officers followed getting behind the accused’s vehicle. At some point they stopped the car. Both officers got out and approached the passenger side door of the accused’s vehicle.

"As they were approaching, the accused made off in the vehicle at speed and sped northbound through red traffic lights in the direction of Dysart Road in Kirkcaldy with the car wheels spinning.

"Officers did not follow as the passenger from the vehicle was left at the scene but they took a note of the vehicle’s registration number which was registered to the accused."

The Depute continued: “In the car there was a female passenger who had stepped out of the car and she was left at the roadside. She said the accused was her partner. At that point it was radioed to the police officers that the accused was a disqualified driver.”

Morrison’s defence lawyer said his client was on a supervision order which had gone well and that he had over 100 hours on an unpaid work left to complete.

He explained that his client had been in the car with his partner who had been intending to drive but she didn’t have her spectacles with her: “He stupidly got behind the wheel and he drove off without due care and attention. He recognises a lengthy disqualification could be imposed.”

He added that he had two years left on his current driving disqualification.

Sheriff Labaki banned him from driving for 22 months.

