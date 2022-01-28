Lee Nelson, of Templehall Avenue, appeared from custody before Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Nelson, 35, admitted on January 21, 2020 on Church Street, Buckhaven, he used a motorcycle without insurance. He further admitted on the same date, in the same place, he drove a motorcycle without a valid driving licence.

He also admitted on the same date and in the same place, having cannabis, a class B drug, in his possession.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At around 4.45pm on the day in question, police were on duty carrying out a mobile patrol in the area when they saw the accused’s motorcycle.

"The accused was speaking to another male at the roadside and officers recognised the bike and they were aware it had no insurance.

"On seeing the police, the driver made off but officers were able to catch up with him.”

He said after making enquiries, the police discovered the accused did not have a valid driving licence.

Officers also found Nelson to be in possession of cannabis with a street value of £275.

Nelson’s defence lawyer said his client had only had the motorbike for a short period of time and he had planned to use it legally after passing his test.

He said: “He has been working towards this with a provisional licence and has been sitting his theory test.”

Sheriff Niven-Smith endorsed Nelson’s licence with six penalty points and fined him a total of £420.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.