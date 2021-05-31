Kirkcaldy man fined £135 for maliciously striking and damaging a window

Connor McQuade, of The Hallows, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Alistair Thornton.

McQuade, 18, admitted on February 1, 2021 at an address in Winifred Crescent, Kirkcaldy he maliciously struck and damaged a window with an object.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At 1.45am the accused attended at the witness’s address and the witness heard banging at the door. The witness heard a voice asking him to open the door – the accused was wanting a bag he had left in the house.

"Not wanting to open the door, the witness contacted the police. He heard a window smash and the accused was seen running away. The witness observed a pane was out in his bathroom.

"Police were called and attended. The accused was charged and replied: ‘I’m sorry’. The value is estimated to be £50."

McQuade’s defence lawyer said the complainer was a friend of the accused and that at a previous stayover at the property, his client had left a bag with clothes and charger in it.

He said: “He had been asking to get the bag back for some time. He had made calls and sent text messages and had no reply. In frustration at not getting any response he had smashed the window.”

Sheriff Thornton said: “I am prepared to deal with this by way of compensation of £50 to be paid for the window and I will also issue a financial penalty of £135.”

