Kirkcaldy man fined £200 for possessing cocaine
A Kirkcaldy man has been fined £200 for possessing cocaine.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 3:53 pm
Nikodern Nacel, of Dunearn Drive, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Alistair Thornton.
Nacel, 27, admitted on December 24, 2020 at Lismore Avenue, Kirkcaldy he had a class D drug, namely cocaine, in his possession contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
The court heard Nacel was a passenger in a vehicle which police had stopped and that this was when the drugs were discovered.
Sheriff Thornton fined Nacel £200.