Kirkcaldy man fined £2000 for setting car on fire
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted setting a car on fire has been fined £2000.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 5:40 pm
Ross Hopgood, of Harris Drive, appeared before Sheriff Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Hopgood, 28, previously admitted on October 14, 2020 at an address in Earlston Way in Glenrothes he wilfully set fire to a motor vehicle causing damage.
Sentence had been deferred for six months to allow Hopgood to save up to pay for the damage.
The court heard he had managed to save £2500 so Sheriff Williamson issued him with a fine.