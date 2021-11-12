Kirkcaldy man found with nearly £800 of cannabis in his car by police
A Kirkcaldy man who was found with nearly £800 of cannabis in his car by police has had his sentence deferred until next month.
Brian McLachlan, of Sidlaw Street, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane.
McLachlan, 24, admitted that on May 22, 2021 at Evandale Court, Glenrothes he had Cannabis, a class B drug, in his possession, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court police had pulled up behind the accused’s vehicle and officers could smell the cannabis ‘emanating from the passenger window’: “The accused told officers he had just smoked a joint and the vehicle was searched. In the glove box the cannabis was recovered.”
The depute said the value of the drug found was £770.
Sheriff McFarlane deferred sentencing McLachlan until December 15 to allow for the personal appearance in court of the accused.